FORBIDDEN love on the cards for THIS SHOCKING Emmerdale pair?

Next week’s Emmerdale sees Victoria Sugden and Luke Posner grow closer… but does this mean there could be romance on the cards for the pair?

Emmerdale fans have watched in horror as the family of Victoria’s rapist pitched up in the village and decided to make themselves at home.

But while rapist Lee’s mum Wendy has made something of a nuisance of herself, Victoria has always been on better terms with Lee’s brother, Luke.

While Wendy might be desperate to get to know her new grandson, Harry, Victoria has been keeping her at arm’s length, which is understandable given the circumstances.

However next week sees Victoria finally let Wendy bond with her grandson… so could the ice between them finally be thawing?

While Victoria is awkward as Wendy corners her in the cafe wanting to see Harry, Victoria’s brave move to let her have a moment with her grandson leaves Wendy on could nine.

But Wendy isn’t the only one that Victoria is offering an olive branch too…

Later when Luke arrives she tells him that with Marlon in prison, there is a chef’s job going at the Woolpack and even encourages him to apply for it.

But while this means she would be working closely with the brother of the man who raped her, it doesn’t seem to bother Victoria and Luke is pleased.

The following day Luke then offers to look after Harry, but will Victoria take him up on his offer?

Things are clearly starting to take a turn between the pair… does this mean romance could be on the cards?

There was definitely a spark between them before Victoria discovered Luke’s true identity… could that chemistry be returning? Watch this space!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.