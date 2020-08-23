Johnny Connor is back, but what is he hiding?

Coronation Street landlord Johnny Connor returns to Weatherfield next week, but he is soon haunted by trouble from his past.

Soap fans will know that Johnny has been away for months, having made the sudden decision to go and visit Eva Price and his granddaughter, Susie, in France earlier this year.

However, last month saw Jenny return from the trip, announcing to her friends and family that Johnny had decided to stay in France for a bit longer.

But mystery has surrounded the fact Johnny stayed in France alone, and next week reveals more about his bizarre decision.

Before fleeing to France, Johnny was shocked to see the Rovers’ new lodger was none other than Scott Emberton.

While Scott was a stranger to everyone else, it seems Johnny knows the newcomer and that they share a dark past.

Johnny’s back

But next week will see Johnny return unexpectedly to the cobbles and it’s not long before his past starts to catch up with him.

Jenny is fuming with her husband that she has been left to run the pub alone, but it’s not Jenny’s wrath that Johnny needs to worry about.

Jenny’s convinced that there’s something Johnny’s not telling her… and it looks like she could be right.

Johnny wins Jenny round by revealing that he just needed some time alone and that it won’t happen again.

But while Jenny seems happy enough, Johnny’s troubles are only just beginning when Scott corners him.

Scott tells Johnny that it’s about time they had a little chat, and the pair head to the back room at the Rovers to talk.

However, the look on Johnny’s face reveals they’ve got more to catch up on than what he’s been up to on his holidays.

What secret past do Scott and Johnny share?

And why has Johnny been avoiding Scott for so long?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.