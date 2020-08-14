Will Gary and Sarah give in to their feelings?

Tonight’s Coronation Street is set to see Sarah Barlow and Gary Windass share a charged moment… but will they give into their forbidden feelings for one another?

Gary and Maria’s wedding has finally arrived, and while the bride-to-be is excitedly getting ready for her big day, she has no idea that her groom is hiding two huge secrets.

Not only is Gary harbouring the secret that he is a killer, having taken the life of Rana in the Underworld factory collapse, and also loan shark Rick Neelan last year…

But he is also hiding feelings for his ex, Sarah, who has recently married Adam Barlow.

Secrets and lies

However, after discovering that Gary killed Rick to defend her and the kids, Sarah now shares a dark secret with her ex, and Adam knows she is keeping something from him.

Adam and Sarah’s marriage has hit the rocks as Sarah’s lies come between them, meanwhile, Adam’s obsession with proving that Gary killed Rick is growing stronger.

Tonight will see Gary turn up at number 8 wanting to speak to Sarah, and it’s not long before he is demanding to know what she has told Adam.

With Adam goading Gary, the killer is convinced that Sarah has told her husband everything… but she insists his secret is safe with her.

However, Adam is convinced that she is still in love with Gary and that’s why she is keeping secrets for him… but is he right?

As Gary and Sarah talk, there is a charged moment between them… but will they end up sharing a kiss?

With Gary set to marry Maria on Monday, he’s running out of time to make up his mind who he wants to be with.

But where does Sarah’s heart lie? With the killer who protected her family? Or husband Adam?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.