Coronation Street star Faye Brookes swaps Weatherfield for the ice rink...

It has been announced today that former Coronation Street star Faye Brookes is the fourth celebrity to join the Dancing On Ice 2021 line up.

Soap fans will remember that Faye played Weatherfield’s Kate Connor between 2015 and 2019.

Faye departed the soap after her character, Kate, lost her wife-to-be Rana Habeeb when she died in the factory roof collapse on their wedding day in March 2019.

This morning the actress revealed the news that she was joining Dancing On Ice on Lorraine, telling host Lorraine Kelly that she was excited about the new challenge ahead.

Faye will be joining Myleene Klass, Emmerdale star Joe Warren Plant and Denise Van Outen for the new series of the skating competition that starts early next year.

Faye told Lorraine viewers this morning… “Finally the news is out. I’m so excited.

“I have to meet with the team because they had to see me on the ice and a few of the basics were filmed.

“This is the first time people are going to see me not being a character, not hiding behind anything. Just Faye.”

Faye also confessed to Lorraine that she is keeping herself fit so that she is in the best possible shape for the gruelling skating sessions.

“I might be Bambi on the first day, who knows,” she joked.

“Ice skating is a massive strain on the body, so hates off to all of the pros.

I’m definitely up for the challenge though.

“I’m keeping myself happy in lockdown and having Joe (Faye’s personal trainer boyfriend) by my side training is the icing on the cake.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.

Dancing On Ice will air on ITV in early 2021.