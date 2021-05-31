Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn joins cast of Hollyoaks

The Sinead Osbourne star will play Diane’s new pal, Becky

Katie McGlynn, best known for playing Sinead Osbourne (nee Tinker) on Coronation Street, has landed a role on Hollyoaks.

The 27 year old actress will play Becky, a new friend of Diane Hutchinson.

The pair bond over having newborn babies, but it will become apparent that there’s more to Becky than meets the eye.

“It’s revealed that Diane’s new friend has ulterior motives…” says a Hollyoaks source.

Speaking of her new role, McGlynn says: “When I first read the script, I knew instantly that this storyline was an important one, and something that I could really sink my teeth into.

“I’m so excited for everyone to meet Becky, and am thrilled to be working alongside the amazing cast and crew of Hollyoaks, especially the show’s producer Lucy (Allan), who I previously worked with at the beginning of my acting career on Waterloo Road – it’s lovely to be working with her again, 10 years on.

“The whole team couldn’t have been any more welcoming so far, and I’m hopeful the story will have an impact on the viewers as it covers some extremely current and important issues.

“I’m super humbled to continue doing the work I really love, and hope everyone enjoys watching it all unfold on screen as much as I’ve enjoyed filming it so far.”

McGlynn starred as Coronation Street’s Sinead from 2013 to 2019.

Introduced as the kooky niece of Beth Tinker, Sinead went on to land a job at Underworld, and was involved in the factory’s mini bus crash in 2015, which left her temporarily paralysed.

But Sinead’s biggest storyline came three years later when, shortly after falling pregnant with fiance Daniel Osbourne’s baby, the knitcher stitcher was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Fearing for her unborn child, Sinead stopped attending chemotherapy sessions to pursue “natural” treatments. She eventually resumed chemo, and when her cancer didn’t improve, doctors performed an emergency C-section so she could have radiotherapy.

The cancer briefly went into remission, but just a day after Sinead and Daniel’s wedding, the bride was told that her illness had spread, and was terminal. In heart wrenching scenes, Sinead died just weeks later, leaving grief-stricken Daniel a single dad.

McGlynn received widespread praise for her performance, and scooped the National Television Award for Outstanding Serial Drama Performance in 2020.

Hollyoaks fans can catch McGlynn’s first scenes as Becky on E4 on Monday 5th July. The episode will be repeated on Channel 4 the following day.