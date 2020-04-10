Trending:

Look who it is! THIS former Corrie legend joins Hollyoaks next week

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

There's a blast from soapland's past when this former Coronation Street star arrives in Hollyoaks next week...

Former Coronation Street star Chris Quinten has swapped Weatherfield for life in Hollyoaks!

Chris joins Hollyoaks next week as Kyle Kelly’s (Adam Rickitt) father Mark. (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Carole and Mark played by Chris Quentin and Diana Weston in Hollyoaks

Chris Quinten and Diana Weston star as Kyle Kelly’s parents Mark and Carole

Long time soap fans will remember actor Chris, now aged 62 as Gail Platt’s husband Brian Tilsley in the ITV soap.

Heart-throb Brian spent over a decade on the Corrie cobbles between 1978 and 1989 before coming to a tragic end when he was fatally stabbed, leaving Gail (Helen Worth) with her two young kids, Nicky and Sarah-Lou to raise alone.

In a strange twist of soapland fate, Chris’ former Corrie alter-ego Brian was also the father of Adam Rickitt’s previous character Nick Tilsley, now played by Ben Price in the Weatherfield soap.

Hollyoaks Kyle Kelly played by Adam Rickitt

Adam Rickitt, who also used to be in Coronation Street and was the son of Gail and Brian Tisley, pictured above as Kyle Kelly in Hollyoaks

Meanwhile Diana Weston, who previously played the wife of Hollyoaks actor Joe McGann in The Upper Hand, has also joined the soap as Kyle’s mum, Carole who is married to Mark.

Speaking about the casting, Adam Rickitt said: “This is one of the more surreal experiences of my career. After 23 years, I finally get to meet my first onscreen dad, which is truly bizarre.

Carole and Mark Chris Quentin and Diana Weston in Hollyoaks

Mark and Carole arrive in Chester much to the despair of their son Kyle

“It’s an honour to have such well-established actors like Chris and Diana come in to play my parents and I’ve really enjoyed the scenes we’ve filmed so far.

“Plus at least having parents in the show means Kyle has an excuse to regress into adolescence, which comes quite easily to him.”

Darren Osborne and Kyle Kelly

Viewers have recently seen Kyle help Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who is suffering with depression

Chris Quinten added: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the scenes I’ve filmed so far at Hollyoaks, I already love the show and all of the cast, crew and production staff are fantastic and so friendly.

“Working with Adam after first playing ‘his’ dad more than 30 years ago is a dream come true, it’s a brilliant piece of soap nostalgia, which I hope everyone enjoys.”

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past. See our HOLLYOAKS FAVOURITES for details

Latest TV News

NAV BUG FIX