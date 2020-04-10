Look who it is! THIS former Corrie legend joins Hollyoaks next week

There's a blast from soapland's past when this former Coronation Street star arrives in Hollyoaks next week...

Former Coronation Street star Chris Quinten has swapped Weatherfield for life in Hollyoaks!

Chris joins Hollyoaks next week as Kyle Kelly’s (Adam Rickitt) father Mark. (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Long time soap fans will remember actor Chris, now aged 62 as Gail Platt’s husband Brian Tilsley in the ITV soap.

Heart-throb Brian spent over a decade on the Corrie cobbles between 1978 and 1989 before coming to a tragic end when he was fatally stabbed, leaving Gail (Helen Worth) with her two young kids, Nicky and Sarah-Lou to raise alone.

In a strange twist of soapland fate, Chris’ former Corrie alter-ego Brian was also the father of Adam Rickitt’s previous character Nick Tilsley, now played by Ben Price in the Weatherfield soap.

Meanwhile Diana Weston, who previously played the wife of Hollyoaks actor Joe McGann in The Upper Hand, has also joined the soap as Kyle’s mum, Carole who is married to Mark.

Speaking about the casting, Adam Rickitt said: “This is one of the more surreal experiences of my career. After 23 years, I finally get to meet my first onscreen dad, which is truly bizarre.

“It’s an honour to have such well-established actors like Chris and Diana come in to play my parents and I’ve really enjoyed the scenes we’ve filmed so far.

“Plus at least having parents in the show means Kyle has an excuse to regress into adolescence, which comes quite easily to him.”

Chris Quinten added: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the scenes I’ve filmed so far at Hollyoaks, I already love the show and all of the cast, crew and production staff are fantastic and so friendly.

“Working with Adam after first playing ‘his’ dad more than 30 years ago is a dream come true, it’s a brilliant piece of soap nostalgia, which I hope everyone enjoys.”

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

