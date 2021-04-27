Former Doctors star Marian McLoughlin joins the cast of Hollyoaks

The Marina Bonnaire actress will play Luke Morgan’s mum, Sue



Hollyoaks bosses have announced that former Doctors star Marian McLoughlin has joined the cast to play Luke Morgan’s mother, Sue.

McLoughlin starred in Doctors from 2011 to 2012 and was involved in a high-profile storyline in which her character Marina Bonnaire physically abused her partner, GP Heston Carter (Owen Brennan).

Sue Morgan hasn’t been on screens since 2002, and was previously played by actress Eve White.

The character was axed from the show along with fictional husband Andy (Ross Davidson) and daughter Beth (Kate Baines).

She will pitch up in Hollyoaks in the episode airing on E4 on Monday 3 May, which will be on Channel 4 the following day.

A family reunion

Sue arrives on a mission to reconnect with Luke, and comes bearing some heartbreaking news.

She is unaware that her son is suffering from the incurable degenerative brain illness, Pick’s disease – also known as frontotemporal dementia.

Viewers are promised that a “frosty reunion” is on the cards as the estranged pair try to rebuild their fractured relationship.

Speaking of her return, McLoughlin says: “Sue doesn’t have a filter, and thinks she can say whatever she likes.

“She’s sort of passive aggressive – she smiles at you, but there is a real sting in the tail.

“She is on mission for Luke to be happy – at least her vision of what that should be.

“She has come back to make her peace with her son, for her neglectful mothering in the past.”

All change

Meanwhile, as a Doctors star descends on Hollyoaks, a former Hollyoaks star is heading to Doctors.

Carley Stenson, who played Steph Cunningham from 2000-2011, has landed a guest role as newly qualified Sergeant, Harriet Shelton.

The 38 year old star, who is currently expecting her first baby with actor husband Danny Mac – best known for playing Hollyoaks’ Dodgy Savage – will make her debut in the soap on 28th April.

Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first look screenings at 7pm on E4.