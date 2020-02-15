Tess Daly is among the stars paying tribute

Former Love Island host Caroline Flack has died aged 40.

The BBC reports that a lawyer for the family said the presenter had taken her own life.

Her family said in a statement: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February.

“We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time and we would ask they make no attempt to contact us and/or photograph us.”

Flack won the 2014 series of Strictly Come Dancing with her professional partner Pasha Kovalev – the pair earned a perfect score of 40 in the semi-finals and scored a perfect 120 points in the final.

Her TV credits included I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here NOW!, Big Brother’s Big Mouth and Bo’ Selecta. She also helped present the 2015 series of The X factor.

Flack also made appearances on numerous other shows including Loose Women, Sunday Brunch and Celebrity Juice.

However, she became best known for fronting Love Island, which turned into an unexpectedly huge hit for ITV. She quit the show – having presented the first five series – after being arrested and charged with assault in December.

As well as her television work, she also enjoyed a radio career, presenting a Heart show with Gethin Jones.

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly is among those paying tribute, tweeting: “Absolutely shocked and devastated at this tragic news. Rest in peace Caroline you beautiful girl. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones at this time xxxx.”

Davina McCall wrote: “I’m so so sad to hear about @carolineflack1. I don’t even know what to say. But my heart goes out to her friends and family x I might be a bit quiet tonight on social media .. just doesn’t seem right.”

Phillip Schofield wrote in an Instagram story, “You poor poor darling girl my heart is breaking.”