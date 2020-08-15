Abi Franklin's week is set to go from bad to worse...

Next week’s Coronation Street will see Abi Franklin rushed to hospital after she has a shock accident while working at the garage.

Ever since she discovered her twins were set to move to Australia with their adoptive family, Abi has been in turmoil.

Despite eldest son Seb desperately trying to convince Abi that she needs to see Charlie and Lexi before they emigrate, Abi has been in two minds.

Despite being desperate to see her children again, Abi knows it will open old wounds seeing them.

However, Abi finally made the decision this week that she would see the twins again before they leave, admitting they should have a proper farewell.

Abi’s brush with danger

Next week sees Abi calling social services in the hope that she can arrange a visit with the twins, and she is delighted when she’s told she’s allowed to see them.

Seb is thrilled that her mum will come along and see Charlie and Lexi, and the pair arrange to meet later to say their final goodbyes to the twins.

However, when Abi fails to show, Seb is fuming.

Seb instantly assumes his mum has simply changed her mind, little does he know Abi has been caught up in a life-threatening freak accident.

Over at the garage, Abi has been left alone while Kevin goes out on a break down call.

But as she works on a car, the engine slips and traps her arm, leaving Abi collapsed on the floor of the garage with no one around.

Fuming, Seb later heads to number 13 to confront his mum, but when he gets there he’s shocked to find out she’s been rushed to hospital.

With Abi in huge danger, will she survive her accident at work?

And has she missed her last chance to say goodbye to the twins before they move to the other side of the world?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.