Friday Night Dinner to take over C4 to celebrate its 10th anniversary

Friday Night Dinner Night will see the nation's three favourite episodes being screened

Friday Night Dinner will get an entire evening on C4 to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The first ever episode of the iconic comedy went out on Friday 25th February 2011 and now this February it is taking over C4 for one night.

Friday Night Dinner Night will include a new 90 minute documentary called You Look Nice: The True Story of Friday Night Dinner.

It will reveal how the five minute pilot episode was actually shot at creator Robert Popper’s parent’s house. Robert’s dad actually walks in at one point to announce: “I’m going out now to buy some bin liners”.

All the main cast – Tamsin Greig (Mum), Paul Ritter (Dad), Simon Bird (Adam), Tom Rosenthal (Jonny) and Mark Heap (Jim) – will be interviewed. And there will also be chats with supporting cast members including Tracy-Ann Oberman (Auntie Val), Rosie Cavaliero (The Other Jackie), Harry Landis (Mr Morris), Matthew Holness (Chris Parker), Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Nick). It will also feature interviews with famous fans of the show including Claudia Winkleman and David Baddiel.

Show Creator Robert Popper said: “I’m delighted that the cast and crew’s amazing work is being recognised in this documentary – unless, of course, everything in it is entirely negative.”

Kenton Allen, Big Talk CEO said: “For the first time ever Friday Night Dinner Night will reveal the true story of how a tiny idea became a massive hit. In these incredibly difficult times, I couldn’t be more delighted that Channel 4 have decided to take fans of the show behind the scenes to discover what it really takes to make a lovely bit of squirrel for millions of viewers.“

Following the documentary, C4 will screen the nation’s favourite three episodes. C4 is set to release details on how you can vote for your favourite episode.

Friday Night Dinner Night is coming to C4 this February (for more shows to enjoy please check our TV guide.