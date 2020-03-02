Friday Night Dinner season 6 – Start date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

The BAFTA nominated sitcom is returning!

Friday Night Dinner season 6 will see The Goodman family back for more food and faux pas.

Robert Popper’s hilarious C4 sitcom sees a family of four gathering together for a traditional Jewish Friday night meal. But it’s constantly interrupted by nosy neighbours, family drama, and other unwanted visitors.

Its first season aired in February 2011 and has received critical acclaim ever since. So it’s no surprise it’s back for another round.

When is Friday Night Dinner season 6 airing?

If a recent teaser trailer is anything to go by, the answer is soon!

C4 uploaded a 20 second clip with the end card revealing the new series would air in March.

The clip shows family patriarch Martin (Paul Ritter) casually coming out of a run-down caravan and greeting his two sons. Is this a step up from his iconic shed?

What is the plot of Friday Night Dinner season 6?

We don’t currently have any confirmed storylines, but we’re sure there’s plenty of carnage yet to come for the Goodman family!

The teaser manages to show a lot in a short space of time, including neighbour Jim (Mark Heap) showing up unannounced (as he always does), Martin giving weird bits of advice to his sons, and Jackie (Tamsin Greig) calling her husband “disgusting”.

So it looks like nothing much has changed, and the titular Friday night dinner will be anything but peaceful. Bad news for the Goodmans, but great news for us…

Who is in Friday Night Dinner season 6?

It looks like all our favourites are back for another round.

All four main members of the Goodman family are back with Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, Tom Rosenthal and Simon Bird all reprising their now iconic roles.

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird plays Adam whilst Plebs comedian Tom Rosenthal plays his brother Jonny, who constantly wind each other up and play pranks much to the despair of mum Jackie.

Series creator Robert Popper shared a first look at the new series, showing Adam and Jonny sticking their fingers up, presumably at their parents. Charming!

Fans will also be delighted to know that weird neighbour Jim is back too, so there’ll be plenty of “Shalom Jackies” to look forward to. Somehow it never gets old does it?

Will Frances Cuka (Nice Grandma) be in the new series?

So far we’ve only seen teasers showing the main cast members, so it’s not yet known if the late Frances Cuka was able to make any appearances in season 6.

The much-loved actress sadly passed away last month, with many paying tribute to her memorable career.

Among these was Robert Popper, who wrote,“Terribly sad that our wonderful Friday Night Dinner Grandma, Frances Cuka, has passed away.”

Is there anything else you can tell us?

So far the cast and crew are keeping most things under wraps, but it seems that people are optimistic about the recent season.

Kenton Allen, CEO of Big Talk Productions, said, “Friday Night Dinner has grown into a monster hit for Channel 4 and it’s incredibly exciting to see the audience growing every season as new viewers fall in love with the antics of the Goodman household.