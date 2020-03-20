The much-anticipated Friends reunion has been delayed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

For years Friends fans have been desperate for a reunion of the iconic TV show to hit our screens.

And just recently, everyone’s 16-year wishes were finally granted when it was revealed that the original six friends would be making a comeback.

Fans were in store for an unscripted reunion episode featuring everyone’s favourite New Yorkers Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc).

However, it has been revealed that the reunion has now been pushed back amid fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special episode was so supposed to start filming next week in the same Warner Bros. Studio in California’s Burbank where the team filmed the original 10 seasons.

But due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, many across the world are self-isolating, with major US cities including New York and Los Angeles even going into lockdown.

And so sources reportedly have revealed that production of the highly-anticipated reunion has been put off until at least May, but even then it is not clear as to when filming will be able to take place.

TV shows all over the world are being delayed. The BBC has announced that filming for all continuing drama programmes has been stopped with immediate effect, meaning that EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors will all be put on hold.

“In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, it has been decided that filming on EastEnders will be postponed until further notice,” said a BBC spokesperson.

“The decision was made after the latest government update. We will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England.

“We have also taken the decision to reduce the amount of episodes we broadcast each week to two, so that we can ensure the audience can continue to enjoy EastEnders in their homes for as long as possible”.