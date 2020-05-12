Friends reunion gets filming update after coronavirus delay

TV producers have given an update about the upcoming Friends reunion.

After years of wishing and hoping and pleading Friends fans were finally told that there would be a reunion coming soon.

Back in November it was revealed that the Friends would be reuniting for a special episode featuring all six of the original main characters.

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courtney Cox as Monica Geller, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani – all six were set to be reuniting for the episode.

However, the highly-anticipated special was indefinitely put off after productions around the world were delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

And now WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Bob Greenblatt has given an update about the much-awaited special.

Speaking to Variety, he said, “At first we thought, shows will be delayed for a month or two at the most, and now it seems like it’s going to be far longer than that”.

Giving fans a rough timeline on when they could expect the episode, Bob continued, “We’re holding out for being able to get this special done hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars align and hopefully we can get back into production.

“We do think there’s a value to having a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn’t want to just suddenly do it on a web call with, you know, six squares and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms”.

However, as much as the team were hoping to get together for the episode, Bob revealed that the special “may go more to a virtual route, if it is delayed too long.”

“But at the moment, we’re trying to look to the future and get this thing done in a more conventional way, and I think it’s worth waiting for,” he added.

“We would have loved to have had it on [HBO Max on] Day One, but at the same time, if we can get it launched in the fall, I think it’ll be something that we can have the audience really looking forward to as well”.

Fingers crossed we get the special soon!