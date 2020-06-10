Friends star Lisa Kudrow teases the reunion fans are desperate for!

We can't wait...

Friends star Lisa Kudrow has spoken about the upcoming reunion of the cult 1990s comedy.

The actress, who played Phoebe Buffay throughout the sitcom’s 10 season run, has revealed that the Friends reunion will still be going ahead despite having been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

And the star, who appeared in the show alongside Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), has even teased that there will be some special surprises for fans that the cast and crew are currently keeping under wraps.

“There are other things in it,” she revealed to Digital Spy. “There are other things to it; things I shouldn’t really talk about because they should be good – but those things can’t happen [right now].”

Lisa also revealed that the team have come up with a rough date for filming the show’s special, adding, “It is definitely going to happen.

“We just keep putting dates in the calendar. When we can do it, we will do it.”

“[The planning] was pretty far along,” she said, “but it seemed pretty clear that if people can’t gather then we can’t do it.”

Just days ago, the star opened up about the special episode to Entertainment Tonight, saying, “I can’t wait for it to happen.

“The six of us haven’t been in a room together in front of people in 25 years,” she continued, “and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner. …I can only imagine. It’s gonna be fun. I mean, it’ll be really fun.”

Lisa also revealed that the team started to consider the idea of getting together for a new episode when the series started streaming on Netflix, saying, “To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix… Marta Kauffman and David Crane, they knew what they were doing.”