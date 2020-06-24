Friends star reveals how Matthew Perry inspired this iconic line

If there’s one thing that we know pretty much every iconic quote to, it’s cult comedy Friends.

Friends is packed full of hilarious and perfectly-delivered one-liners that have stood the test of time and ingrained themselves in all of our memories, becoming part of daily language and social media entertainment.

And while each Friends actor had their own way of delivering their iconic lines, it turns out that there’s one quote that was mainly inspired by somebody else.

Friends fans will remember when the iconic secret relationship between Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) came out in the open after they were spotted getting intimate by fellow friends Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) while they were viewing an apartment across the street with Ross (David Schwimmer).

The iconic moment saw Phoebe trying to wave to the pair and then expressing her shock at the discovery, shouting “My eyes! My eyes!”.

And it turns out that her memorable line was actually inspired by none other than Matthew Perry.

Speaking to Variety, Lisa and Jennifer discussed how the Chandler actor inspired the quote, with Lisa saying, “When we’re at Ross’ and we’re seeing Monica and Chandler start undressing each other in front of the window.

“And then, [I’m like], ‘My eyes! My eyes!’ That’s how Matthew Perry said things.

“I actually asked his permission before we shot it,” she admitted. “I was like, ‘I don’t know if you’ve seen the rehearsals, but I’m saying ‘My eyes! My eyes!’ the way you do. ‘So I just need to know that that’s OK with you. If not, I’ll say it a different way’”.

Who knew!

The Friends stars also opened up on the upcoming reunion, revealing how much they really know about what will be going on.

“I think it will be really fun when we finally get out and can do the reunion show,” said Jennifer, with Lisa adding, “We don’t know everything about it”.

“Oh, we don’t know anything about it,” agreed Jennifer, before revealing that they know it won’t be scripted.

“What we do know, we can’t say,” added Lisa. “I think we’re meant to be surprised by some things.”