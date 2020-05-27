The cast of Friends are reuniting after 25 years...

Friends is returning for a reunion special, which will see all six of the sitcom legends together again.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Courteney Cox (Monica), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), David Schwimmer (Ross) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) will all return for the one-off.

Unfortunately the reunion special has been put on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

But fans have been reassured that it’ll be worth the wait.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Lisa Kudrow said, “I can’t wait for it to happen.

“The six of us haven’t been in a room together in front of people in 25 years and only once a few years ago, privately for dinner. …I can only imagine. It’s gonna be fun. I mean, it’ll be really fun.”

Friends has continued to be popular among viewers across the globe, despite it ending in 2004.

Lisa explained that this is when they started to consider the idea of a reunion episode.

She said, “To be honest, I think when it moved to Netflix and it did so well on Netflix… Marta Kauffman and David Crane, they knew what they were doing.”

Despite the delay to the reunion, Lisa Kudrow will be landing on our screens soon in Netflix’s Space Force.

Speaking about the upcoming series, she hinted about what we should expect.

Lisa said, “It’s funny. To me, it’s something that is relatable. We’re used to the tension between what the military wants, what the administration expects the military to execute with the limitations of science and the tension between all of that.

She added, “…Steve’s character is a human being with a wife and a daughter with huge challenges in there.”

So far there’s no confirmed release date for the Friends special, but we can’t wait!