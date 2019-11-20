Frozen 2 star Idina Menzel, aka Elsa, to read CBeebies Bedtime Story!

Let It Go... Let It Go...

Frozen 2 fans are in for a spectacular treat as Idina Menzel, known to millions of film-goers as heroine Elsa in the Disney movies, will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story!

The Broadway star, who voices Queen Elsa in smash hit Frozen and its sequel Frozen 2, will this Sunday read Robin’s Winter Song by Suzanne Barton.

Tots everywhere, who’ll no doubt be off to see Frozen 2 when it’s released on Friday, will get the chance to listen to Idina read the story of a little robin’s first winter before they go to sleep (well, their parents hope they do!).

The 48-year-old actress, who sang the Oscar-winning song Let It Go for the first Frozen film, joins an illustrious list of names who’ve read the CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Ewan McGregor, Tom Hardy, Orlando Bloom, Isla Fisher, Emilia Fox, Damian Lewis, David Tennant, Maxine Peake, James McAvoy, Dolly Parton, Sir Elton John, George Ezra, Suranne Jones and Eddie Redmayne have all read the CBeebies’ bedtime story.

So, when exactly will Frozen 2 star and Let It Go singer Idina Menzel read the CBeebies Bedtime story?

Idinia’s episode will go out on Sunday 24th November at 6.50pm on CBeebies.

Idina recently told Billboard in an interview that she could never imagined how big Frozen would become.

“I had no idea that it would become what it has become,” she revealed. “This idea of harnessing your own power and not apologizing for what makes you really special as a woman in this world, that holds true no matter how old you are.”

Talking about Frozen 2, she added: “I love that it maintains the story between these two really incredible, powerful sisters – and this idea of unconditional love between family, not romantic love.”

Frozen 2 is released at cinemas on Friday 22nd November.

Main image: Mike Marsland/WireImage