Emmerdale fans aren't happy with Laurel...

Fans have been left feeling frustrated after last night’s Emmerdale saw Laurel Thomas continue to lie to boyfriend Jai Sharma about Arthur Thomas bullying Archie Breckle.

Laurel finally found out last month that Arthur was the one who has been subjecting little Archie to horrific bullying, but despite initially telling her son he needed to come clean, Laurel is still the only one who knows.

Although fans have known since the start that Arthur is the one tormenting Archie, the schoolboy has let everyone in the village believe Jimmy King is to blame.

Even Laurel and Jai getting back together hasn’t lead to Laurel coming clean about the drama going on between their sons, and last night’s Emmerdale saw her continuing to lie, even as she had a conversation with Jai about honesty.

The pair were in the Woolpack talking about the challenges they are facing with Jai having only just come out of rehab, but he promised Laurel that he would be honest if he felt like he was going to relapse.

However, as he called for total honesty in their relationship, Laurel looked sheepish, knowing she was hiding a huge secret from Jai.

And as Jai even suggested they all moved in together as one big happy family, fans were fuming that Laurel still didn’t come clean…

But it won’t be long before fans are put out of their misery, because by the end of this week Jai will know the truth.

The drama comes on Thursday when Laurel and Jai discuss moving in together with Archie and Arthur… and soon an incident between the boys makes Laurel wonder if her son is up to his old tricks again.

And she is right to be worried, because by next week, Arthur’s campaign against returns with a vengeance… will Jai and Laurel ever manage to get their boys to see eye to eye?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.