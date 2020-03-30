There's drama on Ramsay Street as Gary Canning is laid to rest...

Today’s Neighbours sees Ramsay Street residents say their final farewell to Gary Canning, who was killed by evil Finn Kelly recently while on a camping trip to Pierce Greyson’s island.

Gary’s grieving family face one of the worst days of their lives as Gary’s funeral gets underway in Frankston, with the wake then taking place back on Ramsay Street.

However, it isn’t just Gary’s mum, Sheila, and son, Kyle, who want to say their final goodbyes to Gary… his friends Terese, Dipi, Shane and Roxy are also there to pay their respects.

However, there is one Ramsay Street resident who definitely isn’t welcome to the service and that’s Susan Kennedy.

Despite Susan and Sheila being good friends and neighbours for years, Sheila holds Susan responsible for the fact Finn was back on Ramsay Street after his previous reign of terror.

Neighbours fans will remember Finn forgot his former evil self after a hit to the head left him with amnesia… conveniently wiping more than a decade of his life from his memory.

However, his dark side came back recently, and now Gary, Prue and Finn himself are all dead because of it.

But Susan isn’t the only one in the firing line today.

There is also horror for Elly Conway after she is arrested for Finn’s murder as the evidence continues to stack up against her.

While viewers will know that Elly is innocent and that Finn’s death was an accident, the police have got plenty of proof that she is the one who caused his death, and things don’t look good for the single mum.

But while Karl and Susan find the bail money to bring Elly home, it seems she is going to have a fight on her hands to prove her innocence in court.

Will she manage to convince everyone that she doesn’t have blood on her hands?

And will Sheila ever manage to forgive Susan and realise that the only person who is responsible for Gary’s death is Finn?

Neighbours will temporarily air a reduced schedule of two episodes a week. Watch on Mondays and Fridays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.