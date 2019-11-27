TV chef Gary Rhodes has died aged 59 – Gordon Ramsay and Ainsley Harriott lead tributes

Gary presented a host of hit cookery shows

TV chef Gary Rhodes, who made a string of hugely popular cookery shows, has died aged 59.

As well his own TV series, which included Rhodes Around Britain, Gary also appeared on Hell’s Kitchen, the 2008 series of Strictly Come Dancing and MasterChef.

A statement from his family said that Gary died on Tuesday evening.

“The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

“Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26 November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time.”

Fellow TV chef Gordon Ramsay paid tribute to Gary on Twitter, writing: “We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed.”

Ainsley Harriott tweeted: “So sad to hear the news about Gary Rhodes. A true culinary icon and a lovely man. Sending my love and thoughts to his wife Jennie and their lovely boys. RIP, my friend. xx”

Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown tweeted: “So sad to hear about Gary Rhodes. His banana and syrup loaf was the first thing I baked all on my own. The pages are stuck together with syrup. So much love his family.”

Among Gary’s other TV credits were appearances on The Mrs Merton Show, Noel’s House Party, The Apprentice and This Morning.

Gary was familiar to audiences for his enthusiasm about cooking and, of course, his trademark spiky hair.

Main picture: Credit: PA Wire/PA Images