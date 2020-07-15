Who did Gary Windass murder and is he leaving Coronation Street?

Coronation Street killer Gary Windass is hiding a huge secret - here is everything you need to know about his deadly crimes...

Coronation Street has got a secret killer lurking on the cobbles and, until now, no one has realised that they’re living next door to a murderer. But how did Gary Windass go from being Weatherfield’s loveable builder to the next potential serial killer?

Here is everything you need to know about Gary’s dark past…

Who did Gary Windass murder?

Gary Windass killed evil loan shark Rick Neelan back in June 2019 after the pair ended up having the ultimate show down in the middle of some woods.

After finding himself in huge debt to Rick, Gary found himself being forced to work for the criminal as a debt collector.

However, Rick didn’t stop there, and soon turned to violence to teach Gary a lesson.

But when Rick threatened Sarah Platt, who Gary was dating at the time, it was the last straw for the builder.

Rick turned Gary to some woods, claiming that he had kidnapped Sarah, but when Gary arrived he found a freshly dug grave and realised he’d walked straight into Rick’s trap.

Soon the pair were fighting to the death, and eventually Gary got the upper-hand and managed to kill Rick with a rock, before burying him in the grave he’d dug earlier for Gary.

How many people has Gary Windass killed?

It’s not just Rick’s blood Gary has got on his hands.

Three months before killing Rick in self defence, Gary also inadvertently killed Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia) on her wedding day to Kate Connor.

The pair were about to tie the knot when the roof of Underworld collapsed, trapping Rana under the rubble and eventually killing her.

While Gary might not have directly meant to kill Rana, he is definitely to blame after tampering with the factory roof in the hope Carla Connor would hire him to fix it.

Desperate for money to pay off his debts to Rick, Gary went to dodgy lengths to get his hands on the cash, and in the end Rana paid the ultimate price.

Does anyone know that Gary Windass is a killer?

While no one has concrete proof that Gary killed Rick, his secret is under threat as Adam Barlow continues to dig up dirt on him.

Adam, who is now married to Gary’s ex, Sarah, has been suspicious of him for months, and now that Rick’s ex Laura and their daughter, Kelly, are in Weatherfield, Adam has started to wonder why no one has seen Rick for months.

While Adam is playing with fire, getting closer to the truth about Gary’s killer past, it seems he could end up adding himself to the murderer’s hit list.

But Adam’s not the only one in danger.

It has been revealed that Gary’s storyline was set to be at the centre of episodes aired over the summer, however that has changed thanks to filming shutting down thanks to the coronavirus.

Despite the next twist in Gary’s drama has been delayed for a while, it seems anyone could be in danger if they were to unearth Gary’s secret.

Is Gary Windass leaving Coronation Street?

Although it is soap law that all killers should eventually get their comeuppance, it seems Gary is managing to go under the radar for now.

While there might not be any immediate plans for Gary to exit the cobbles, there could eventually be a time when he will get caught out.

But the big question remains, will he kill again before his secret is unearthed?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.