Pamela is keen for another reunion!

Gavin and Stacey matriarch Alison Steadman would be up for another special.

Alison plays Gavin’s overbearing mother Pam, and returned to the role for a Christmas special last year.

She revealed that she was “very proud” how well the special was received, which aired 10 years after the last episode had gone out.

Following rumours that James Corden and Ruth Jones might work on another, she told Radio Times she’d love to be involved.

“I don’t take any notice of rumours. But there’s no way I wouldn’t do it. I’d run to Cardiff to be involved.”

Previously, she described the one-off Gavin and Stacey episode as a “family reunion”.

She told OK! at the time, “It was brilliant. It was so good to be back on Barry Island! I really was quite nervous about it because expectations are so high. I thought, Can I do it again?”

Alison added, “Can I get the character back properly? But as soon as we were all back together it was just like a family reunion. At the end we were all really sad to say goodbye.”

The Christmas special ended on a huge cliffhanger, with Nessa proposing to Smithy.

Millions of fans tuned in to watch the Gavin and Stacey special, securing the highest overnight Christmas ratings in over a decade.

It was watched by an average of 11.6 million viewers, making it the biggest special since Christmas 2008.

But despite huge viewership and that frustrating cliffhanger, another installment of Gavin and Stacey has not yet been confirmed.

Alison Steadman isn’t the only one keen to return though, as co-star Larry Lamb has also said he’d love to.

He previously told fans to “keep up the pressure” on series creators James Corden and Ruth Jones.