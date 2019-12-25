Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden and Ruth Jones surprise fans by watching Christmas special together as fans beg for another season

Gavin and Stacey’s James Corden and Ruth Jones surprised fans by revealed they watched the Christmas special together - as fans beg for another season!

There was a lot of hype and it’s safe to say the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special lived up to it!

And watching it together were the two stars, James Corden and Ruth Jones, who shared an adorable snap on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote, ‘We had to be together to watch it go out tonight!Gavin and Stacey is a show about friendship and family. Tonight’s show has been a labour of love from start to finish and we hope you enjoy it.Wherever you are and whatever you’re doing.Happy Christmas from us both #GavinandStacey’.

Fans of the show got very excited about the fact that these two watched the show together, and begged for another season.

One said, ‘Please please please do not leave it like that. Please. I’m begging you on behalf of all of those who’ve watched that magical piece of television tonight. Merry Christmas you lovely pair of talented writers and actors

❤️ Thank you xx’.

A second wrote, ‘A total joy from start to finish ..fantastic script and brilliant performances. How does everyone look the same after these years !!’

A third added, ‘Please please please make another series… THAT was perfection. This world needs laughter right now… and to believe that love will conquer all… Give us another series please.’

It’s not yet been confirmed whether we’ll get to see Gavin and Stacey in action again, but Ruth has revealed she would be up for it.

Speaking to Red Magazine, she said, “I think it would be churlish of me to say there won’t be any more. The honest truth is there are no plans. But I don’t think I could ever say never.”

“I get to be really rude and bossy. Being back in Barry again, wearing that leather skirt and being down the races or in Gwen’s house was just bliss.”

Fingers crossed!