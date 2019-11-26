A hidden teaser trailer for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special has been revealed and fans are going wild

Gavin and Stacey is returning to our screens on Christmas Day, for the first time since 2010.

James Corden confirmed the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special via a Twitter post, but there’s been no official trailer… until now.

Fans have gone into meltdown over a clip from the new episode, which has been shared across Twitter numerous times.

A title card says “Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, sneak peak” before showing viewers a scene where Uncle Bryn is having a bit of a nightmare in the kitchen.

It turns out that the clip is an Easter Egg for fans, and was planted on BBC iPlayer. It runs for 40 seconds before the end of series three.

As you can imagine, fans everywhere have shared their excitement on Twitter, featuring lots of GIFs and quotes from the much-loved series.

One fan wrote, “Me when I saw the #GAVINANDSTACEY Xmas Special sneak peak has been released” alongside a GIF of Pam saying “Oh my Christ”

Another added, “Gavin and Stacey sneak preview has given me all the feels 🎄💚❤️ #GAVINANDSTACEY”

A third tweeted Larry Lamb and James Corden, writing, “@larrylamb47@JKCorden So excited for #GAVINANDSTACEY next month. Best Christmas present ever!! X”

A fourth said, “If this years #GAVINANDSTACEY #xmas special is as good as the last one, it’s going to be a great Christmas! 🎄🎅🏻”

And a fifth reminded us that there’s not long to go now, What’s occurring? Christmas that’s what! 🎄 #GavinAndStacey #OneMonthToGo #XmasSpecial”

If you’re not excited enough, the first official photo from the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special has been released too!

It’s so great seeing the whole gang back together after all this time. And with Christmas just a month away, we won’t have long to wait to see what the new episode has in store for us.

The big question is, will we ever find out what happened on that fishing trip? Only time will tell!