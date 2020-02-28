Gavin and Stacey’s Alison Steadman opens up about the future of the series

The Pam Shipman actress has her doubts about the show's return...

Gavin and Stacey fans were thrilled when a Christmas special was confirmed, but they ended it on a shocking cliffhanger after Nessa (Ruth Jones) asked Smithy (James Corden) to marry her.

Naturally fans were craving more, hoping that they’d come back and reveal Smithy’s answer to the shock proposal. We need answers!

But actress Alison Steadman, who plays Gavin’s (Mathew Horne) mum Pam Shipman, is doubtful that the series will get a proper comeback, due to the commitments of Ruth Jones and James Corden.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Rochelle Humes on Friday’s episode of This Morning, she was asked about whether the series would make a proper comeback.

She told the hosts, “Honestly I have no idea. I would doubt it, only because James is in America, such a big star now. Ruth is so busy, she’s writing novels. So I doubt it.”

Alison added, “A special would be amazing, but we’ll see.”
During the interview, she also got the chance to reflect on the Christmas special. She revealed, “It was the best thing, because we never thought it would happen. I was convinced, it had been 10 years, I’d asked over and over again.

“And I said, ‘no, it’s definitely not going to happen, let’s just let it lie.’ And suddenly I got a text from Ruth Jones, and she said, ‘if this happened would you be willing to take part.’ And I nearly dropped my phone.”

Series creators James Corden and Ruth Jones confirmed the big news last May, with James revealing that they’d kept it a secret for a long time.

It originally ran from 2007 to 2010, so it had been almost a decade since fans had seen the characters.

But will there be another series, or even just a one off? We really hope so!

