Gavin and Stacey’s Alison Steadman opens up about the future of the series

The Pam Shipman actress has her doubts about the show's return...



Gavin and Stacey fans were thrilled when a Christmas special was confirmed, but they ended it on a shocking cliffhanger after Nessa (Ruth Jones) asked Smithy (James Corden) to marry her.

Naturally fans were craving more, hoping that they’d come back and reveal Smithy’s answer to the shock proposal. We need answers!

But actress Alison Steadman, who plays Gavin’s (Mathew Horne) mum Pam Shipman, is doubtful that the series will get a proper comeback, due to the commitments of Ruth Jones and James Corden.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes and Rochelle Humes on Friday’s episode of This Morning, she was asked about whether the series would make a proper comeback.

She told the hosts, “Honestly I have no idea. I would doubt it, only because James is in America, such a big star now. Ruth is so busy, she’s writing novels. So I doubt it.”