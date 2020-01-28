Gavin and Stacey stars drop HUGE HINT there will be more episodes!

Hopefully we'll soon find out what Smithy said next...

Gavin and Stacey stars James Corden and Ruth Jones have dropped a big hint that they’d like there to be more episodes.

The Christmas special ended on a major cliffhanger when Nessa (Ruth Jones) made a shock marriage proposal to Smithy (James Corden).

Now, the pair have said they hope “one day we can let them (viewers) know what Smithy said next”.

The hugely encouraging comments for fans came as the BBC revealed that the Christmas special was its most watched show in modern times – outside of major sporting and national events.

Gavin and Stacey is a Christmas cracker!

An incredible 18.5 million viewers watched the festive special. The BBC today revealed that the huge viewing figure made it the biggest BBC show since current records began in 2002.

It’s therefore also the biggest comedy of modern times, beating the 17.4 million viewers who tuned in to the 2002 Only Fools and Horses special.

In response to the news, James Corden and Ruth Jones said: “It’s mind blowing that so many people watched our show – we still can’t get our heads round it, what a massive compliment. We are indebted to the BBC for their incredible support but most importantly to those 18.5 million viewers for watching. We just hope one day we can let them know what Smithy said next…”

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, added: “These incredible viewing figures demonstrate the power of British comedy and the love for Gavin and Stacey. I want to thank James and Ruth for this gem and like everyone I’m longing to find out what happens next!”

But it didn’t quite beat Corrie…

However, the biggest ever TV programme in modern times outside of sporting and national events remains Coronation Street in 2003.

Fingers crossed we won’t have to wait another 10 years for more Gavin and Stacey.