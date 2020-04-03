Gavin and Stacey season one – everything you need to know as it’s shown on BBC1

Gavin and Stacey will be back on the BBC very soon...

Gavin and Stacey season one is kicking off on the Beeb this weekend – it orginally aired in 2007!

BBC1 is showing the very first episode on Saturday 4th April at 8:15pm. The rest of the series will soon follow, as the BBC will air episodes of the comedy favourite each Saturday.

Before you watch, here’s everything you need to know…

What is Gavin and Stacey season one about?

Comedy legends James Corden and Ruth Jones created the much-loved sitcom, which follows a long distance romance.

Main characters Gavin (Mathew Horne) and Stacey (Joanna Page) fall in love over the phone, as he’s based in Essex and she’s in Wales.

The series follows their long-distance romance, meeting in person, and each other’s families. Can these families from very different backgrounds get along?

The first episode sees Gavin and Stacey finally meeting in London’s Leicester Square, accompanied by their best friends for support. Gavin and Stacey immediately hit it off, while their mates are intially less than impressed with each other!

Who stars in Gavin and Stacey?

The series has an all-star British cast, with many of the roles going down in comedy history.

Series creators James Corden and Ruth Jones star as Gavin and Stacey’s respective best friends, Smithy and Nessa.

The pair start a complicated relationship and Smithy often finds himself jealous of Gavin and Stacey’s relationship too. He’s the life and soul of the party and is very outgoing.

As for Nessa, she’s Stacey’s oldest friend and has a surprising amount of celebrity connections which she frequently name drops in conversation. A lot of these references make for some seriously hilarious moments.

Long distance couple Gavin and Stacey are played by Mathew Horne and Joanna Page. Despite never meeting, they fall in love over the phone and realise they have a lot in common.

When they finally meet after a year of speaking on the phone, it’s love at first sight for the pair.

The couple’s parents have also become fan favourites, particularly Gavin’s mum Pam.

Pam and Mick are played by Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman, with Pam’s character being one of the most quotable in the series.

She’s known for being very eccentric and overprotective over her son.

Mick is a lot more down-to-earth meaning his personality sometimes clashes with Pam’s, with hilarious results.

Who else stars?

The all-star cast continues, with Would I Lie to You? presenter Rob Brydon playing Stacey’s uncle Bryn.

Bryn is a much loved character, due to his naivety and generally bubbly nature. He’s very caring towards Stacey but has a frosty relationship with his nephew due to a mysterious “fishing trip” incident.

Bryn is Stacey’s uncle on her dad’s side, who passed away sometime before the series starts. Bryn now cares for widowed Gwen and daughter Stacey.

Gwen is a very cheerful character who loves her daughter, and is known for making great omelettes!

Finally, Sheridan Smith is a series regular as Smithy’s younger sister Ruth “Rudi” Smith. She’s immature but kind, and also likes to be called Smithy.

How many seasons are available?

Gavin and Stacey ran for 3 seasons, as well as a 2019 Christmas Special which was set 10 years later.

But will there be any more episodes? The stars dropped a huge hint that the answer might be yes, so let’s wait and see…

If you can’t wait to watch all the episodes live, all three seasons are available on BBC iPlayer now. Enjoy!