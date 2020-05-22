Gavin and Stacey’s Pam and Gavin reunite in hilarious video chat

Gavin and Stacey’s Pam and Gavin have reunited in a hilarious video.

Gavin and Stacey stars Alison Steadman and Matthew Horn, who played the show’s mother and son duo Pam Shipman and show namesake Gavin, thrilled fans after they appeared in a video chat together.

The duo were seen together in Alison’s virtual pub quiz, which she organised in aid of charity Marie Curie, which funds going to nurses and hospices that are helping vulnerable people during this difficult time.

Alison got into character as the iconic Pam, who explained that she was finding the coronavirus lockdown difficult as she “hasn’t been able to see Japanese Margaret or Big Fat Sue in nine weeks”.

And then Matthew Horn’s Gavin chimed in, telling his on-screen mum that he was struggling with the quarantine as well as he was having to eat his mother-in-law Gwen’s omelettes.

“Oh that Gwen is lovely but she needs to stop that egg business,” added Pam.

Gavin then admitted, “the highlight of my day is working out whether I’m going to have a mushroom omelet or a ham omelette”.

The reunion came as star Larry Lamb, who played Gavin’s father Mick Shipman, admitted that he’d love to reprise his role in the series.

“The problem is, logistically, it’s a bloody nightmare as so many people involved with it have very active careers,” he told OK! Magazine.

“It’s virtually impossible for there to be a whole series, but I imagine there will be another special. It won’t be anytime soon though, that’s for sure, as it has to be written first.

“I’ve always thought a logical thing to do would be a Gavin and Stacey movie, but that’s just my idea.

“After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more,” he revealed.

“I’m sure the BBC can persuade Ruth [Jones] and James [Corden] to write more, so it’s a question of when not if”.