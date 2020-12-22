Gavin & Stacey star Larry Lamb drops big hint about show’s return

Larry Lamb suggests Gavin & Stacey could return for another holiday special later down the line.

Gavin & Stacey surprised fans when the hit BBC sitcom returned for a festive reunion in 2019.

The one-off episode became the most-watched Christmas show of the entire decade. This led the BBC to announce the show would return “one day”.

The most frustrating part of the festive special was its cliffhanger ending. Nessa (Ruth Jones) shocked everyone when she proposed to Smithy (James Corden) at the end of the episode. Sadly, it cut to the credits before we got to see Smithy’s answer.

With such a surprise ending left unanswered, fans have been disappointed by Gavin & Stacey’s absence in the BBC’s Christmas TV line-up this year. However, we might still find out whether Smithy said yes after all!

According to Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the show, more Gavin & Stacey is still very possible. Speaking to The Telegraph, Lamb said: “After how well the Christmas special went down last year, it’s highly unlikely there won’t be more.” He explained, though, that he can’t confirm when Gavin & Stacey will be back; “when it’ll be, that’s up to James [Corden], Ruth Jones and the BBC.”

Lamb also joked: “I just hope they knock another one out before I’m dead. That or they can start at the graveside.”

This isn’t the first time Lamb has hinted at the show’s return. Lamb told OK! Magazine earlier this year: “You can be more or less certain that, sooner or later, there will be more”.

Lamb is not the only actor who has teased Gavin & Stacey’s return. Addressing some rumours about the show’s return, Matt Horne, who plays Gavin, said: “We left it on a cliffhanger and I don’t think it would be right to leave it there”.

The 2019 Gavin & Stacey Christmas special will be repeated on Christmas Eve at 8:40pm on BBC1.