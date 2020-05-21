Gavin and Stacey star Larry Lamb has opened up on the possibility of a movie.

Actor Larry Lamb has revealed that he would love for the cast and crew to get together again to make a Gavin and Stacey film after the success of the show’s Christmas special.

The star, who plays Gavin’s father Mick Shipman, said that’d be keen to reprise his role again but that it would be “virtually impossible” to get everybody back together to make a new series, which is why a film might make for a better option.

“The problem is, logistically, it’s a bloody nightmare as so many people involved with it have very active careers,” he told OK! Magazine.

“It’s virtually impossible for there to be a whole series, but I imagine there will be another special. It won’t be anytime soon though, that’s for sure, as it has to be written first.

“I’ve always thought a logical thing to do would be a Gavin and Stacey movie, but that’s just my idea”.

However despite there being no possibility for another series, Larry is confident that the team will return for another special just like last year’s Christmas broadcast, which went down a storm with fans.

“After the response it got at Christmas, you can more or less be certain that, sooner or later, there will be more,” he revealed.

“I’m sure the BBC can persuade Ruth [Jones] and James [Corden] to write more, so it’s a question of when not if”.

Larry’s co-star Alison Steadman, who played the actor’s on-screen wife Pam Shipman, also revealed that she would be keen to return to the screen for another instalment of the comedy hit.

Speaking of the rumours that Ruth Jones and James Corden, who play Gavin and Stacey’s best friends Nessa and Smithy, would carry on writing the story, Alison said, “I don’t take any notice of rumours. But there’s no way I wouldn’t do it. I’d run to Cardiff to be involved.”