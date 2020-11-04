Gentleman Jack season 2 will be one of the biggest shows of 2021

Gentleman Jack season 2 will see ex Coronation Street star Suranne Jones return as lesbian landowner Anne Lister.

The first series of the BBC1 period drama, which was inspired by Anne’s coded diaries, explored how Anne – dubbed Gentleman Jack – had many romances including one with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

Gentleman Jack season 2 release date

The BBC has yet to announce a start date for season 2. But filming is currently taking place, so it looks like the new series will start in 2021.

What’s the plot?

The first eight-part series concluded with Anne Lister and Ann Walker getting married. So the new series will follow the couple as they live together in Shibden Hall. But, with the story set in 1830s Yorkshire, they’re unlikely to be able to live a peaceful married life together as their relationship continues to cause controversy.

Writer Sally Wainwright has teased that there’s plenty of “big, bold stories” to tell about the pair in series two.

On the news that the drama is returning, Sally said: “It’s so exciting that so many people have had such a positive response to Suranne’s exuberant performance as the brilliant, life-affirming Anne Lister and to Sophie’s beautiful performance as her courageous partner, Ann Walker.

“I’m utterly delighted that we’ve been recommissioned, because there are so many more big, bold stories to tell about Anne Lister and Ann Walker.”

Who’s in Gentleman Jack season 2?

Surrane Jones is back as Anne Lister, with Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle returning as Ann. Full casting for series two has yet to be confirmed. We do know it will be eight parts.

Talking about returning, Suranne says: “I’m so thrilled that I will be joining Sally Wainwright on the second part of Anne’s journey. We always dreamed there would be more and now we get to play it all out.

“A huge thank you to the BBC, HBO and Lookout Point for giving us our second series. It’s such amazing and positive news. I love working with the brilliant and talented Sophie Rundle and can’t wait to create some more Lister and Walker moments with her too.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet! We will update this story when one arrives

Gentleman Jack Season 2 will start on BBC1 in 2021 (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).