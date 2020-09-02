Time is running out for Geoff...

The net is closing in on Coronation Street villain Geoff Metcalfe next week when Sally’s detective work leaves the police knocking on his door.

With Tim and Sally Metcalfe still at loggerheads over Geoff (Ian Bartholomew) and his evil ways, it seems that Geoff’s hold over his son is unbreakable.

But Sally’s still adamant that Geoff has been abusing and controlling Yasmeen, and is on a mission to prove her point once and for all.

When Sally confides in Cathy about the CCTV that Geoff was supposed to have kept, Cathy points out that any videos would be on Geoff’s laptop, giving Sally food for thought.

Pretending that she needs to get a book for Yasmeen, Sally borrows Faye’s keys for number 6 and lets herself in.

But just as she finds Geoff’s laptop and slips it into her bag, the man himself catches her and is fuming to find her in his house.

Caught in the act!

As a menacing Geoff demands to know why she is there, Sally fobs him off with the story about a book for Yasmeen.

But it seems Geoff wasn’t born yesterday and Sally is desperate to escape the house before things get nasty.

A bemused Tim finds Sally shouting for help as she races out of Geoff’s house and takes her home.

But he’s shocked when she reveals why she went to Geoff’s house.

Sally shows Tim the computer and with Faye’s help they try to download the deleted camera app and CCTV footage.

Later the police arrive to see Geoff, telling him that new evidence against him has come to light and they need to ask more questions.

Is this the end of the line for Geoff?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV – see our TV guide for full listings.