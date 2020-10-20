The Ghosts Christmas special will be lots of fun!

The Ghosts Christmas special promises to be one of the highlights of the BBC’s Christmas TV line-up.

Ghosts season 2, available to watch now on iPlayer, has been a huge hit as it follows young couple Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) as they struggle to live in a huge house packed with naughty ghosts.

Fans will be delighted to hear that not only will there be a festive special, there will also be a third series.

Ghosts Christmas special on BBC1 release date – when will it air?

The BBC has not announced yet when the festive special will air.

What’s the plot?

The show often delves into the backstory of the ghosts when they were alive and in the festive special we will learn more about Julian. Of course Julian was an MP who died without his trousers on and has thus been destined to haunt eternally in his pants! In the second series we’ve got to know some of Julian’s past and Simon Farnaby, who plays him, says this continues.

“We see some of his family life [in season two] and in the Christmas special we draw upon that and we get to find out about his home life and he even learns a couple of lessons about life. Part of the joy of the show is to learn to value life and think about what happens when it’s not there anymore, what that means and the people you have left behind.”

Who’s in the cast of the Ghosts Christmas special?

Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe return as Alison and Mike. And all the ghosts are also expected to return. They’re Lady Button (Martha Howe-Douglas), Thomas Thorne (Mat Baynton), Julian (Simon Farnaby), Pat (Jim Howick), The Captain (Ben Willbond), Kitty (Lolly Adefope) and Mary (Katy Wix).

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not yet.

What else do we know?

Well, this isn’t the end of the fun as series three is in the pipeline. A good fact is that the house that doubles for Button Hall in the series is in Surrey and is actually owned by ex University Challenge host Bamber Gascoigne!

The Ghosts Christmas special will air on BBC1 this Christmas (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).