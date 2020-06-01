GHOSTS from the past haunt THIS Coronation Street favourite next week

Carla gets a sinister blast from the past next week...

There is trouble heading for Coronation Street favourite Carla Connor next week when an unwanted visitor arrives.

Coronation Street fans have watched Carla Connor settle into life behind the Rovers bar with other half Peter Barlow over recent weeks… but it seems her new-found happiness is about to be shattered.

Next week will see a mysterious stranger corner the temporary pub manager in the Rover’s toilets while no one else is around. But who is this unwelcome visitor targeting Carla?

The official ITV website for Coronation Street had revealed what fans can expect to see on screen next week…

“A young woman called Chelsey recognises Carla in the Rovers and questions Sean about her.

“Later, Chelsey follows her into the toilets and tells Carla that she knows her. But who is this mystery girl?”

With Chelsey quizzing the locals to find out more about Carla, what dirt is she trying to dig up? And how does she know Carla?

The ITV website has also revealed that next week sees Dev secretly struggling with his finances, while Gary tracks down Kelly’s mum, Laura, as Adam’s suspicions about Gary increase.

Also Yasmeen takes to the stand as the day of her plea hearing arrives, but will she plead guilty or not guilty?

Meanwhile Sally tells Tim that she wants Geoff to move back into his own house, making Tim feel awful.

Is Sally starting to realise that Geoff isn’t the victim that he is claiming to be?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.