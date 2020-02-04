Ghosts season 2 on BBC1 – Start date, cast, and everything you need to know

Following the success of its first season, Ghosts is currently filming another instalment of the popular comedy.

Ghosts season 2 will again follow young couple Alison (ex Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), as they try to live in a grand house packed with troublesome ghosts.

The first series, which starred much of the cast of children’s favourite Horrible Histories, proved a big hit and it was no surpise when the BBC ordered a second run

What happened in Ghosts season one?

The first series of Ghosts ran for 6 episodes, and saw Alison and Mike receiving an offer from a luxury hotel chain in its finale, much to the dismay of its ghostly inhabitants.

They excitedly agree to sell the property, but upon discovering a plague pit in the basement, the hotel chain withdraws the offer

That bombshell ending makes room for another round, and BBC have confirmed that filming has begun on series 2.

Ghosts season 2: What’s in store?

An official synopsis hasn’t been revealed yet, but the Ghosts cast has teased the following statement, “We were thrilled with how warmly series one was received and can’t wait to creak open the doors of Button House again and share another clutch of ghost stories.”

Series 2 was officially confirmed last year, with its creators saying, “We are DEAD excited to be returning to BBC One for a second series of Ghosts.”

They added, “We could not have asked for a more enthusiastic response to the show, and can’t wait to get haunting Button House once again.”

Ghosts season 2 start date: When will it be back on BBC1?

An official press release simply read, ‘Ghosts will film over the winter, transmission details will be confirmed in due course.’ However, it seems likely it will be screned towards the end of this year.

On February 1st, Ghosts star Martha Howe-Douglas revealed they’d finished their third week of filming. Exciting!

Martha plays Lady Fanny Button, a former owner from the Edwardian era.

It’s exciting to see she’ll be reprising her role, along with plenty of other familiar faces.

Who’s the team behind Ghosts?

The first series was directed by Tom Kingsley, and was written and performed by many of the cast members of Horrible Histories and Yonderland.

The talented cast and crew film on location at West Horsley Place in Surrey.

Will you be tuning in to series 2?