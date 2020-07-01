Gino D’Acampo will host the new series of Family Fortunes

Our survey said...

Family Fortunes is returning with a new presenter, none other than celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo!

The This Morning regular will swap the kitchen for hosing duties as he takes on the iconic game show.

It has been commissioned for 10 new episodes, which will air on ITV in a prime time weekly slot.

Speaking about hosting duties, Gino said, “I am delighted that ITV asked me to be the host that is bringing back Family Fortunes to the British public, following in the footsteps of some legendary presenters.

“It’s a much beloved show in the USA, and around the world, and I cannot wait to get going and add more laughs to this format.”

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning added, “Family Fortunes is one of ITV’s best-known gameshows and we can’t wait to see Gino host it.

“He’s perfect to put a smile on the faces of a brand-new audience.”

Gino will be following in the footsteps of legendary hosts such as Bob Monkhouse, who presented it when it first aired in 1980.

The baton was then passed to the likes of Max Bygraves, Les Denis and Andy Collins.

Vernon Kay presented the all-star version of the game show from 2006 to 2014.

As well as the classic version, ITV will also air a celebrity version of Family Fortunes.

It’s not yet known which stars will take part, but we can’t wait to find out!

Gino D’Acampo is known for his no-nonsense, unfiltered comments, so he’ll no doubt bring a very unique take to the role.

Most recently, he’s delighted ITV fans everywhere with his series alongside Gordon Ramsay and Fred Siriex.

And they’ll be returning for another instalment of their roadtrip series – watch this space!