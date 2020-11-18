Giovanna Fletcher – things you didn’t know about the I’m A Celebrity star

From rubbing shoulders with royalty to writing best-selling books, there is lots to learn about Giovanna Fletcher...

Giovanna Fletcher has become a household name since joining the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line up, proving to the nation that she isn’t afraid of creepy crawlies or getting her hands dirty.

But while she’s not enjoying camp life at Castle Gwrych, Giovanna is a best-selling author, podcast founder, TV presenter and mum to three lovely boys.

Most fans of the author and presenter will know that:

Giovanna is married to McFly singer and guitarist, Tom Fletcher

She has presented The Baby Club on CBeebies since March 2019

Her brother is TOWIE star Mario Falcone

But what else do we know about Giovanna Fletcher? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. Giovanna is friends with royalty

Giovanna has interviewed countless celebrity mums and dads for her brilliant podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby, which delves into the wonderful world of parenting. But one of the most famous guests on her podcast has to be the Duchess of Cambridge, who chatted to Giovanna about her experiences as a mum during the early years. Some of the other famous names that have opened up about parenting are Joe Wicks, Emma Bunton, Gemma Atkinson, Samantha Cameron, Alesha Dixon and Lorraine Kelly to name but a few.

2. Her first job was a bit stinky

While she might be a best-selling author these days, Giovanna’s career hasn’t always been so glamorous. When she was younger, the now mum-of-three worked as a ‘bucket girl’ in her local florist, where she was in charge of clearing out all the slimy old flowers from the displays. Her writing career took off after she landed a role at Heat magazine where she wrote book reviews.

3. She married her childhood sweetheart

Tom and Giovanna met at the Sylvia Young Theatre School when they were just 13 years-old, and Tom went back to their roots when he proposed, setting up a surprise proposal at the school in 2011. The pair tied the knot in 2012 and their wedding became a YouTube hit thanks to Tom’s wedding speech, which he wrote as a song and performed on the day. The couple now have three sons, Buzz, Buddy and Max.

4. She has a very famous best friend

Giovanna has been best friends with TV presenter Emma Willis for more than 15 years, having met through their husbands. While Giovanna is married to McFly band member Tom, Emma is married to Busted star Matt Willis. Emma recently revealed that husband Matt has been giving Giovanna tips for her time on I’m A Celebrity after he won the series in 2006. Tom’s McFly bandmate Dougie Poynter also won the show in 2011.

5. She writes books with her husband

Not only has Giovanna written best selling novels like Billy and Me, Dream a Little Dream and Some Kind of Wonderful, she has also written about her experiences of being a mum. Happy Mum, Happy Baby, the book which inspired her podcast is a bestseller, as is Letters on Motherhood. She has also teamed up with husband Tom, who is a children’s author, to write the Eve Of Man trilogy. Speaking of what is like to work with her husband, Giovanna says on her website: “A few years ago Tom and I decided to combine our skills and pen a trilogy of books. It’s an interesting dynamic working with your husband, but luckily we haven’t had too many arguments… yet!”

6. She’s got an amazing singing voice

Tom has a hugely popular YouTube channel where he shares videos from both his work and home life with his 656k subscribers. One of the most popular parts of his channel is called Me and Mrs F, which features the couple singing together, proving that Tom isn’t the only one who can hold a tune in the family.

7. She’s trekked to the Himalayas

In 2019 Giovanna joined other famous faces like Frankie Bridge, Nadia Sawalha and The Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown in a trek to the Himalayas to celebrate the 10th anniversary of breast cancer charity, CoppaFeel. Giovanna joined the charity in 2015 as a patron and has been helping raise awareness for breast cancer since. Giovanna is also an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust and works closely with Tommy’s and Save the Children.

Giovanna Fletcher’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the author and presenter….

How old is she?

Giovanna Fletcher’s age is 35. She was born on 29th January 1985.

Is she in a relationship?

Giovanna Fletcher married husband Tom Fletcher in 2012.

Does she have children?

Giovanna Fletcher and husband Tom have three boys, Buzz, Buddy and Max.

Where was she born?

Giovanna Fletcher was born in Essex.

How tall is she?

Giovanna Fletcher is 1.65 metres tall.

Instagram: @mrsgifletcher

Twitter: @MrsGiFletcher

