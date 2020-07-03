Gladiators favourite The Wolf shares this fantastically cute snap of his dogs!

Adorable!

Gladiators legend Michael Van Wijk, aka The Wolf, has shared a wonderfully cute snap of his dogs on Instagram.

The 67-year-old star, who gained his “Wolf” persona after unsuccessfully auditioning for a part in Dances with Wolves, lives in New Zealand.

And during the country’s recent lockdown Michael – who still sees some of his old Gladiator pals including James Crossley aka Hunter – shared a cracking snap of himself taking his dogs for walk!

“Taking my dog’s Teddy and Scruff for a walk. Teddy the smaller brother has a hip problem and can only do half the long walk so I take a pram with me and push him the rest of the way back. This way he gets to enjoy the whole walk and not miss out.”

Fans reacted with delight to the snap. “Ah lovely wolf used to love watching you on tv years ago on Saturday nights,” wrote one. While another penned: “This is too damn cute!! Dogs are the best things on this planet!”

Wolf was one of the stars of Gladiators, which was an enormous hit on ITV during the 1990s. Fronted most famously by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu, other star Gladiators included Jet (Diane Youlade), Lightning (Kim Betts) and, of course, Hunter.

Wolf was something of a comical villain during the show. No doubt lots of Gladiators fans hope the show will one day return.

Speaking last year on Lorraine, Michael also expressed his desire to see Gladiators back on the box. “To be perfectly honest with you I could so every single game blindfolded.

“I’m so fit now. I’m raring to go. I wish the producers would bring it back. It would be a great show for the family again. There’s not many family shows around anymore.”

Come on, bring it back!