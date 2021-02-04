Glen Wallace reveals the OTHER Coronation Street role he auditioned for

Coronation Street star Glen reveals he originally auditioned for a completely different role on the soap...

Coronation Street newcomer Glen Wallace has arrived in Weatherfield as Lucas Kempton, an old friend of Carla’s who is already causing trouble in her relationship with Peter Barlow.

But while Glen is thrilled to be part of the Coronation Street team as a face from Carla’s past, he has revealed that he actually auditioned for a totally different part.

The actor, who has also appeared in EastEnders and Hollyoaks, opened up about his new role on the show…

“I’m loving it. I’ve had the good fortune of being in a couple of continuing dramas, so be back in the soap fraternity, and to be in with the Coronation Street family, has been phenomenal.”

But Lucas wasn’t the first Coronation Street role that Glen auditioned for, in fact he came close to playing Vicky Jefferies’ (Kerri Quinn) ex, Jed, in the soap…

“I know Kerri well and she had a storyline where her ex boyfriend came in.

“I went up for that part and didn’t get it, but it was a mate of mine, Branwell Donaghey, who got it. If I wasn’t going to get it, I definitely wanted a mate to get it, so I was delighted for him.”

Soapstar superstar

Glen is a well-known face on the soap circuit these days, having played Malachy Fisher in Hollyoaks and DS Cameron Bryant in EastEnders, as well as appearing in Holby City and River City.

Speaking of how his other soap alter egos differ from Weatherfield’s newest arrival, Lucas, Glen thinks they’ve all been very different…

“Malachy for example, we’re talking more than 10 years since I left the show, he was a bit younger than me and was dealing with having a bisexual brother and an HIV storyline. So that’s very different.

“DS Bryant on EastEnders had the drama of dating Summerhayes, who then got involved with Max Branning, so there was a love triangle.”

Lucas vs Peter

But while Lucas could also find himself caught up in a love triangle between Carla and Peter, Glen thinks Lucas might actually be in with a chance of winning Carla’s heart…

“He doesn’t take no for an answer. He has the capacity to ask Carla the questions about herself and about relationships that maybe she hasn’t been asked before.

“He’s saying to her, ‘I want this to work, and for this to work we have to be open and honest with each other from the start.’

“I think they have something different, on a deeper level. It has to be more than a one night thing.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.