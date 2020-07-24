GMB viewers SHOCKED as Andi Peters reveals age ahead of his birthday

Viewers couldn't believe Andi's age!

Good Morning Britain viewers couldn’t believe how old Andi Peters is, after he announced he’d be celebrating his 50th birthday next week.

During a segment on the morning news programme, he announced ITV would be giving away 50 cash giveaways in honour of his special day.

Usually there’s only one winner for a huge cash prize, but this time there’d be a whopping 50 winners.

Andi said, “Next week, it’s my 50th birthday!

“We are going to make 50 winners in one day in a free to enter competition, so make sure you’re watching.”

But viewers were shocked at the realisation that Andi was turning 50, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Andi Peters has been presenting on ITV for several years, and prior to that he was known for his work on the CBBC programme The Broom Cupboard.

He had a sidekick called Edd the Duck, who became a firm favourite among viewers during the 80s and 90s.

Andi will also be covering for Lorraine during her summer break, as he’s a regular on her programme.

Christine and Andi will be looking after Lorraine’s show before she returns in the autumn, but there have even been rumours that before she returns she might be joining the Strictly Come Dancing line up.

But is Lorraine really brushing up on her fancy footwork? Or just taking a well-deserved rest from presenting her chat show?