Gogglebox Christmas Day 2020 – everything you need to know

Series 16 of Gogglebox ends with a look back at some of the year’s best telly.

The Gogglebox Christmas Day 2020 special will bring the C4 show’s sixteenth series to an end with a look back at some of 2020’s best programmes and films. The show promises to be packed full of the exact kind of hilarious TV criticism we’ve all come to expect.

Who will be on Gogglebox Christmas Day 2020?

Some of Britain’s favourite TV-viewing families are back on our box. Opinionated viewers Giles and Mary, the Siddiquis, Jenny and Lee and Ellie and Izzi, Mary and Marina and Amira and Iqra are all back for this special episode.

What shows will they watch?

Your favourite armchair critics will be watching a whole host of programmes and films from across the year.

The sample of 2020’s best programmes includes: Strictly Come Dancing, Countdown, This Morning, Yorkshire Tear vs PG Tips: Battle of the Brews, The Undoing, The Great British Bake Off, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat and The Crown.

They will also watch CBeebies Bedtime Stories, The Undoing, First Dates, Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Elephant, and Naked Attraction.

When is Gogglebox Christmas Day 2020 on TV?

Gogglebox Christmas Day 2020 will be on C4 at 9:10pm on Christmas Day.



The special Christmas day episode isn’t the only treat in store, though. There’s also going to be a Celebrity Gogglebox 2020 round-up including guests like Denise van Outen and her partner Eddie, Rylan-Clark-Neal and his mum Linda, and Gyles Brandreth and Maureen Lipman.

In January, Gogglebox fans can also expect a festive Gogglebox review of all the best TV from the 2020 Christmas period aired in January next year.

What about the next series of Gogglebox?

We already know the seventeenth series of Gogglebox is in production. It will return in February next year.

However, we don’t quite know who will make up the show. Jenny and Lee have confirmed on Twitter that they will return with the show next year. They also wished viewers a Merry Christmas and thanked them for their continued support!

Gogglebox Christmas Day 2020 airs on Channel 4 at 9:10pm.