Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley share unrecognisable wedding photo

Gogglebox stars post magical throwback picture

Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley have shared an unrecognisable wedding photograph of themselves.

The couple, who put the picture up to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary, look very different to how they look now.

That’s not surprising of course as the picture was taken in the 1970s. Indeed Dave in the picture is wearing a typical 1970s brown suit!

We wonder if they could have imagined then that four decades later they’d be part of one of the biggest shows on television?!

The pair posted: “45 years tomorrow, this girl wished upon a star and her dreams came true. Happy anniversary darling.”

The post has already had 7,000 likes and the couple have received lots of messages of congratulations.

“Congratulations, what a beautiful photo so pretty, and the groom wasn’t bad either,” wrote one fan. Another tweeted: “Congratulations! What a lovely photo too. Have a lovely anniversary.” A third wrote: “Happy anniversary – you look fantastic on your wedding day.”

The happy couple, who live in Caerphilly in South Wales, joined Gogglebox back in 2015.

The pair share much of their life on twitter, including snaps of their dog Bleu. When they’re not giving their TV views on Gogglebox, Dave works as a cleaner in a factory, while Shirley works in retail.

Latest stories

TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 27th November



Gogglebox continues on C4 tonight [Friday 20th December] at 9pm (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).

Tonight the gang will be reviewing James May: Oh Cook, Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Plus they will be watching Naked Attraction, Nigella’s Cook, Eat, Repeat and the latest news coverage of Donald Trump.