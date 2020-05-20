Gogglebox ‘desperate’ to sign up this duo for celebrity series

All Saints legends could be heading to Gogglebox...

Gogglebox are reportedly after a popular musical duo to take part in their celebrity series.

The entertaining C4 series is said to have signed up former All Saints singers Nicole Appleton and Melanie Blatt for their upcoming celebrity run.

“Nicole and Melanie were hilarious when they gave the show a whirl and bosses were desperate to get them back,” a source told Metro.

“The success of Celebrity Gogglebox depends on the chemistry between the stars and how much they enjoy being a part of the show — and Nicole and Melanie just ticked all the boxes”.

“Both of them jumped at the chance to return to the show,” a sourced added to The Sun.

Nicole and Melanie rose to fame as part of 1990s girls pop group All Saints, where they performed alongside friends Shaznay Lewis and Simone Rainford and Nicole’s older sister Natalie Appleton.

Gogglebox viewers have been enjoying the show throughout lockdown, with the nation having something to look forward to on Friday evenings.

However, the show has had to make some changes in order to comply with UK lockdown measures, with some favourites not being able to appear on the screen.

Others have been absent because of personal reasons, with fan favourite Sid Siddiqui not appearing throughout the lockdown weeks that have aired.

But the entertaining dad took to his Twitter account to reassure fans that he was well and explained why he had been away.

“Hi, good morning everyone thank you so much for so many well wishes,” he wrote alongside a selfie photo he uploaded of himself.

“Apologies for not tweeting I have been a bit under the weather but I’m absolutely fine now and hopefully be with you soon on #Gogglebox Please take care and be safe”.