Gogglebox facing hundreds of complaints as viewers doubt social distancing claims

Googlebox say they comply with the rules

Gogglebox is being faced with hundreds of official complaints from viewers who are in doubt that stars of the C4 show are following social distancing rules.

Unlike many British TV shows, Gogglebox, which gives viewers a peep inside the nation’s living rooms as hilarious families sit down to watch telly, was able to remain on screens throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

However, many fans of the fly on the wall style programme were quick to wonder how certain cast members were complying with the government’s social distancing guidelines when filming episodes in lockdown.

According to The Sun, Gogglebox has received 208 complaints about social distancing, with the families being accused of breaking the rules.

The show’s bosses have already spoken out to assure viewers that the guidelines were being followed during production while various stars took to social media to hit back at claims they were flouting the rules in order to appear on screens.

However, it seems that some audience members weren’t convinced that the likes of Leeds sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner and the Siddiqui brothers were sticking to rules that ban members of the pubic from entering the households of friends and family, with hundreds more issuing official complaints.

Ellie and Izzi and brothers Umar and Baasit sparked debate among viewers when they were seen watching telly while sat on sofas next to each other, despite being known to live in separate houses.

“We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, but are yet to decide whether or not to investigate,” TV watchdog Ocfom said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a Gogglebox spokesperson said, “Most of the families live together but where they don’t, they are complying with PHE social distancing guidelines.

“Gogglebox will only film with families where it’s safe to do so. The health and safety of our cast and crew is paramount.”