Gogglebox family reveal how they got picked for the show

One of the most popular Gogglebox families have revealed how they got picked to go on the show.

The Malone family has become a much-loved addition to the Gogglebox gang with parents Tom and Julie and sons Tom Jr and his brother Shaun winning over viewers with their witty banter, raucous pet dogs and signature plate of ever-changing treats, not to mention the hilarious but lovable way they all tease mum Julie.

And now Tom Jr has revealed how the entertaining family got picked for the show, which they joined back in 2014 for the fourth series.

Speaking in a video on TikTok, Tom Jr, who is a dancer and choreographer, revealed that it all came about because of the dance studio where he was working.

“I was actually working at a dance studio and the time and my mum was working on the reception,” he began.

“They rang up and spoke to the owner to find out if there were any good families that would be good for the show, and they said us.”

Over the past few months, Shaun hasn’t been appearing on the sofa alongside the rest of his family, and just weeks ago the TV star revealed why he has been absent.

Speaking on the Coaching From The Sofa podcast, Shaun revealed that his absence was all due to lockdown.

The Gogglebox star just recently became a dad and he revealed that in order to spend time with his pregnant partner, he had to stay away from his parents’ house.

“I have been missing because my missus is pregnant so I moved in with her while this was going on,” he said on the podcast.

Let’s hope we’re able to see Shaun back on screen soon with the rest of his family!