Gogglebox fans loving Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar’s ‘ice cool’ performance

Gogglebox viewers enjoy watching the Line of Duty trio - and just like his Line of Duty character, Ted, Adrian isn't easily ruffled

Gogglebox fans were in bits tonight about Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar’s ice cool performance on the celebrity version of the C4 hit.

Adrian was joined on the sofa by his co-stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure.

And fans were amused by the way Adrian came across as a mildly disgruntled parent while Martin and Vicky had a great time discussing the week’s telly.

One particular highlight was when the trio watched the classic 1996 horror film Scream together. They saw the terrifying opening scene where Drew Barrymore’s character gets a very disturbing phone call and then ends up being chased around by a knife-wielding killer.

While Martin and Vicky screamed, Adrian sat there virtually motionless. Referencing Adrian’s Line of Duty character, Ted Hastings, one fan wrote: “Hastings face watching scream.”

Another wrote: “I love how nothing phases Adrian Dunbar – even scream. Icon”

“Adrian watching Scream deadpan reminds me of my dad!” wrote another.

“Dunbar not even flinching whilst watching scream,” tweeted one viewer.

“Howling at Adrian Dunbar just sitting completely not bothered by whatever is shown. Maybe he is H after all?” wrote one fan.

“Adrian Dunbar is 100 per cent cool as a cucumber,” added another.

“Adrian Dunbar looks like the parent with his two naughty children there!”

Apart from the film Scream, The Line of Duty stars also watched Family Fortunes together. In the hit BBC1 drama Adrian plays Ted Hastings, Martin is Steve Arnott while Vicky is Kate Fleming.

The Line of Duty gang weren’t the only famous faces taking part in the special celebrity edition for Stand Up To Cancer.

Other stars taking part included married couple David Mitchell and Victoria Coren.

The new series of Line of Duty is expected to be shown on BBC1 next year.

Gogglebox continues on C4.