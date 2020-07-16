Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee give fans glimpse of behind the scenes filming

We've been missing them

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee have given fans a glimpse of what it’s like when they film the show.

The best friends Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have become favourites over the years, but have been absent from our screens for the last couple of months while Celebrity Gogglebox has been taking place.

And fans have missing Jenny’s regular bouts of tears and Lee’s hilarious ribbing of her (not to mention his holiday-inspired city T-shirts he wears every episode).

So while the duo won’t be back until September, they did take to their Instagram page with a quick snap giving fans an insight into their behind the scenes.

The Instagram story photo showed the pair sitting on their sofa watching TV, with a load of camera equipment in the background.

“It’s #SundaySelfie time with a little behind the scenes of filming a previous Gogglebox series!!” they wrote alongside the snap.

“Hope you’ve had a great day #Gogglebox #JennyandLee.”

Jenny and Lee left fans desperate for some Gogglebox screen time when they recently posted a photo of their usual TV sofa without anyone sitting and watching.

“Empty couch folks 😢😢😢,” they wrote alongside the post, “but its still #Gogglebox Friday 👍

“Who’s going to watch the best bits of series 15 its on tonight @C4Gogglebox 9pm so we can all reminisce together laugh,cry that’s Gogglebox for you 😢😂 enjoy Goggleboxers see you all in September much love JAL 😘😘xx”.

The pair also thrilled fans recently when they revealed that they had been self-isolating together during the coronavirus lockdown.

The duo took to their Instagram feed with a photo of them all dressed up for the races, however admitted that they didn’t quite look like that behind the scenes.

Posting a candid photo on their Twitter page, they wrote, “Thank you for the lovely tweets we do try to give a little laughter on a #Gogglebox Friday.

“So this is the bottom half of virtual races you don’t have to bother pjs and shorts easy, or is it being lazy ***** – stay safe,stay well”.

We can’t wait until the pair return in September!