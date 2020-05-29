But hopefully we'll see them later in the year for the next series!

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee have said their final goodbye to the current series of the hilarious C4 reality show, which ends this evening.

The best friends are one of the most well-loved personas on the award winning programme, which gives viewers a peep inside the living rooms of family’s across the nation as they settle down to watch telly.

The pair took to social media this morning to say goodbye to fans in an emotional message ahead of the final episode of the series tonight.

The unlikely double act give their side splitting thoughts on the week’s TV offerings from the comfort of their Hull based caravan every Friday, leaving fans of the show in stitches.

Explaining they won’t be back on our screens until the next Gogglebox series airs in the autumn, Jenny and Lee Tweeted a snapshot of their famous sofa, penning, “Empty couch folks 😢😢😢 but its still #Gogglebox Friday 👍who’s going to watch the best bits of series 15 its on tonight @C4Gogglebox 9pm so we can all reminisce together laugh,cry that’s Gogglebox for you 😢😂 enjoy Goggleboxers see you all in September much love JAL 😘😘xx”

Of course, loads of Gogglebox fanatics responded to express their sadness, having heard the news that tonight’s episode of the show is a best bits special and the last one for a while – although Celebrity Gogglebox starts soon!

“My Friday night’s won’t be the same without you two,” one wrote.

“Gogglebox was the only thing to look forward to and make us laugh. That sofa doesn’t look right without you guys on it. Best bits it is then,” agreed another loyal viewer, while a third chipped in, “Miss you already roll on September!”

Jenny and Lee recently came under fire from the Gogglebox audience, when some were left wondering why they weren’t abiding by social distancing rules and sitting side by side during lockdown.

They made sure to clear up any confusion, hitting their online platform to ensure followers that they had decided to self-isolate together.