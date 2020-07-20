Gogglebox creator reveals when the next series will land on C4

Get ready for more Gogglebox!

Gogglebox will return to C4, the show’s creator has confirmed.

The first series of the reality series aired in 2013, introducing the nation to a variety of armchair critics.

It focused on British households from across the country, whether that’s couples, families, or flatmates.

They’d each offer their honest comments about various TV programmes and news broadcasts.

Most of these revolved around current affairs and popular new shows.

Gogglebox is back this autumn

This format has been a real hit, and we’re sure Gogglebox fans will be pleased to know it’s returning in September.

Taking to Twitter, series creator Tania Alexander confirmed the happy news.

She wrote, “Huge THANK YOU for your kind messages re #Gogglebox and #CelebrityGogglebox. It really wasn’t easy getting this show to air every week during lockdown but ur support made it ALL worth it.

“Big shout out to the cast from both shows AND my amazing team. See y’all on Sept 11th.”

Fans are delighted by the news, with many replying to Tania on Twitter.

One wrote, “Honestly, I know I’ve said it before – but we really appreciate you and the team bringing us a new show every single week.

“I can’t imagine the logistical challenge, navigating through the start of lockdown and everything. So thank you for your thank you, but THANK YOU!”

And another added, “You all did a great job, bringing us a bucketful of laughs every a Friday, shame it’s come to an end. Roll on Sept 11th, enjoy your well deserved break”

Most recently, viewers tuned into the latest celebrity edition of Gogglebox.

Celebrity guests included This Country’s Daisy May Cooper , This Morning presenters Ruth and Eamonn, Denise Van Outen and her partner Eddie, and Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra.

Gogglebox is available on demand via All4.