Fans messaged Sid to make sure he was okay...

Gogglebox viewers were concerned on Friday when fan favourite Sid Siddiqui was missing.

Sid has been a regular member of the show since its launch, alongside his two sons Umar and Baasit.

So fans were naturally a little worried when Sid didn’t make an appearance on its most recent episode.

With coronavirus causing widespread panic, fans tweeted at him to check in and see if he was alright.

After receiving many messages, Sid took to Twitter to explain why he wasn’t there.

He wrote, “Hi, good morning everyone thank you so much for so many well wishes.

“Apologies for not tweeting I have been a bit under the weather but I’m absolutely fine now and hopefully be with you soon on #Gogglebox Please take care and be safe.”

Whilst fans might have missed Sid’s insights on programmes such as Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, This Morning and Boris Johnson’s lockdown speech, we’re sure they’ll be relieved to know he’s okay!

Baasit was on hand to entertain fans though, as he showed off his “signature” dance move and offered some thoughts on Boris’ speech.

Since Sid’s Gogglebox announcement, fans were quick to send him more well wishes.

One wrote, “#Gogglebox wasn’t quite the same without you! Stay safe”

Another added, “Get well soon Sid, strange times we’re in at the moment”

A third wrote, “Get well Soon Mr Siddiqui. Hope your back on our Telly next week.”

And a fourth said, “You too Sid. You and your sons make me laugh after a long day. Hope you’re 100% again soon.”

Gogglebox returned to our screens last month and seems to be airing as normal throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The nation’s much-loved armchair critics are on C4 every Friday, right before Friday Night Dinner. What more could you want?

Gogglebox continues on C4 at 9pm on Friday 3rd April.